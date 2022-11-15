Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $110.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

