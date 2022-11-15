Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Boosted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.