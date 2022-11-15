Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.44. Youdao has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Youdao by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 1,416.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 45.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

