Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Youdao Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of DAO stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.44. Youdao has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $17.77.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
