Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.31. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,637.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,657 shares of company stock worth $426,914. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth $77,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

