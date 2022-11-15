Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Zevia PBC Price Performance
NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.31. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth $77,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
