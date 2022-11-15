Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

