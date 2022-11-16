10,229 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

