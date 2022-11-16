111,999 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $269,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

