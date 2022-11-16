1,133 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT stock opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.