2,103 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

