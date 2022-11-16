2,308 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,616,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after acquiring an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

Lennar Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LEN opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

