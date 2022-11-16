25,258 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,381,000 after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 75,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

