2,581 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 71.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

