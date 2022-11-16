2,947 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $206,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AJG opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

