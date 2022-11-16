4,172 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

