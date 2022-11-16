476 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $289.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.88.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

