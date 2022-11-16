4,884 Shares in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

