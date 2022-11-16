49,742 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.