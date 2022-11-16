53,964 Shares in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.49% of 8i Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAX. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter worth $3,095,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter valued at $788,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,012,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get 8i Acquisition 2 alerts:

8i Acquisition 2 Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:LAX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

8i Acquisition 2 Profile

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.