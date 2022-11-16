5,825 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 266.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE FE opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

