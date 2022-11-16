75,354 Shares in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4,911.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 283.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period.

EFAD opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

