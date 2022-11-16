AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AACAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura upgraded AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

