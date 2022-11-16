Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 30,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,517,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,756,794.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92.

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00.

Appian stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

