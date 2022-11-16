Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.