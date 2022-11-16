Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,558. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

