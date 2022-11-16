Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,352,000 after purchasing an additional 619,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

