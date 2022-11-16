Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.