Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ACGL opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

