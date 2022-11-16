Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

