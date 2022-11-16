Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,393,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.