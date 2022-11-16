Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 105.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $72.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

