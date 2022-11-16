Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

