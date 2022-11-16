Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,285 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 336,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 484,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DexCom Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.