Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.68.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $156.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

