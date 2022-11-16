Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

