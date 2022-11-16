Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,960 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

