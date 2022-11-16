Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

