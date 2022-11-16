Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 676,718 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

