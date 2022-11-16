Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

AMG stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

