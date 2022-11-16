Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 38,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Affirm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

