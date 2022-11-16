Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,556 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $68,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,752,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

