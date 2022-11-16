Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Agiliti stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

