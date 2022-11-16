Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $294.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.