Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

ALG opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

