Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

