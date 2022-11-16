Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $232,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

