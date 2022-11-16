Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$62.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

