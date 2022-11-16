Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

NYSE Y opened at $847.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $844.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.69. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alleghany

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.