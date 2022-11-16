AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALA shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$22.57 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.45.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

