Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,370 shares of the software’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Altair Engineering worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,976 shares of the software’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

