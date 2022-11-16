Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.